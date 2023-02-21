Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

WBA stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

