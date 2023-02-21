Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waters were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $328.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

