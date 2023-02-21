Wedbush Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to “Outperform”

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

