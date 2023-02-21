Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of C$399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.95. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

