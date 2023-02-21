Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

