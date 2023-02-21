Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,505 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

