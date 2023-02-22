177 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $481.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.19 and its 200 day moving average is $404.54. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

