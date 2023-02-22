2,262 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth about $412,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 101.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 27.9% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of PRK opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.59. Park National Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

