2,810 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,595 shares of company stock worth $4,175,768. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.