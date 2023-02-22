5,524 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PL. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.