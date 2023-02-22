AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.