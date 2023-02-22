Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.65% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27.

