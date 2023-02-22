AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 48.54% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

