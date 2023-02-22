Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

