Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Align Technology by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $513.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

