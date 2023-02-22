Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,588 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

