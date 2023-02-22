APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Cut by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,077 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

