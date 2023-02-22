Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

