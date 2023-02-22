Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Shares Up 2.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 33,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 217,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £794,039.40 and a P/E ratio of 0.08.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

