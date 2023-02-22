Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

