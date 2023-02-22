Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.