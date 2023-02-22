Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Shares Up 3.8%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.67) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt raised Assura to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Assura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

