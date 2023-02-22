Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
Assurant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $13.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Assurant Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:AIZ opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Assurant has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.
