Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Trading Down 1.5 %

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

