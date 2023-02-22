Aviva PLC Acquires 37,323 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 497.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $222.02 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

