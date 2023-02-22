Aviva PLC Acquires 71,375 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

