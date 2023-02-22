Aviva PLC Buys 13,195 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

FITB stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

