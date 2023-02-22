Aviva PLC Buys 54,733 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,733 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

