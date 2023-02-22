Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,968 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 448,073 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

