Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $14,677,285. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

