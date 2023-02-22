Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1 %

DLTR opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

