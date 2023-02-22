Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Trading Down 4.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

