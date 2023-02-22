Aviva PLC Has $10.26 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.96.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.