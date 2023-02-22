Aviva PLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,428 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Generac by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 715.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 167,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

GNRC stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

