Aviva PLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aviva PLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

