Aviva PLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

