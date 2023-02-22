Aviva PLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,554 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $112,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Amcor by 328.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

