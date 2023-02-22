Aviva PLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,554 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after buying an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Trading Down 3.0 %

Amcor Announces Dividend

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

