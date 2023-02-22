Aviva PLC Has $9.98 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

