Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,084,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 5.6 %

ENTG stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

