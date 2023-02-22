Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,550,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,191,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Datadog by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

