Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,378 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 263.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

