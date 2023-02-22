Aviva PLC Sells 13,290 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $14,677,285. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.