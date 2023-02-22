Aviva PLC Sells 14,467 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nucor by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

