Aviva PLC Sells 23,432 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

