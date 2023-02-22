Aviva PLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.6 %

MTD opened at $1,459.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,504.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,363.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock worth $29,408,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

