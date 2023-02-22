Aviva PLC Sells 302,877 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.