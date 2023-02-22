Aviva PLC Sells 324 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

