Aviva PLC Sells 379 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after buying an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,227,000 after buying an additional 960,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

ELS stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.