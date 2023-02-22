Aviva PLC Sells 45,815 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,815 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,652,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

